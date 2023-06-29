scorecardresearch
Bingo! launches an AI-powered campaign under brand proposition ‘Eat phir Repeat’

As a part of the campaign, the brand has also launched “Bingo!Tedhe Medhe Snact Attack” contest

Written by BrandWagon Online
Winning entries will get their moment transformed into personalised AI-generated images
Bingo! Tedhe Medhe has launched an AI campaign in India with their brand proposition of ‘Eat phir Repeat’. The brand aims to engage with its target audience in a fun and nostalgia-filled journey of hunger pang moments. The company believes that the new campaign leverages the power of AI.

Additionally, the snack brand is also inviting consumers to share their memorable and quirky hunger moments through its “Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Snack Attack” contest. As per the company, winning entries will have their moment transformed into personalised AI-generated images on social media handles of Bingo!

Moreover, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe will select 10 winners.

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 16:53 IST

