Bikano launches Raksha Bandhan campaign, extends #PyarKaMeethaBandhan initiative

Bikano unveils a campaign aimed at fostering the spirit of love, bonding, and compassion. The initiative, an extension of the #PyarKaMeethaBandhan campaign, celebrates the festival while raising awareness about adoption and the power of sibling relationships.

This year’s campaign delves into the emotion of sibling love while simultaneously encouraging adoption as a way to expand families. The television commercial depicts a scene where a young boy yearns for a sister to tie him a rakhi. His wish is fulfilled when his parents surprise him with a newly adopted sister, reinforcing the belief that love knows no boundaries.

“Festivals are moments of unity, joy, and heartfelt connections. Through our #PyarKaMeethaBandhan campaign, our goal is to etch an unforgettable Raksha Bandhan in the hearts of all. Whether it’s via our vibrant social media presence, resonating across the radio-waves, or collaboratively crafting emotional connections with select societies and NGOs, Bikano aspires to weave a rich tapestry of emotions. This campaign stands as a testament to the enduring power of sibling bonds and the warmth of adoption,” Kush Aggarwal, head of marketing, Bikano, said.

Raksha Bandhan marks the celebration of sibling love as well as the initiation of new relationships. As Bikano takes the lead in this heartening endeavor, they invite everyone to embrace the essence of love and compassion this festival represents.

