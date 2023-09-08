scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 onboards Haier India as associate sponsor

Haier India will have a presence on the show, with product showcase and brand integration into various segments

Written by BrandWagon Online
The strategic collaboration underscores Haier's commitment to Indian audiences while reinforcing its position as a household name
The strategic collaboration underscores Haier's commitment to Indian audiences while reinforcing its position as a household name

Haier Appliances India announced its partnership as the associate sponsor for the reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu season 7.

As an associate sponsor, Haier India will have a presence on the show, with product showcase and brand integration into various segments. The partnership offers Haier an opportunity to connect with a vast and diverse audience, further expanding its reach and brand visibility in the Telugu-speaking markets.

“Haier has always strived to be a part of the daily lives of Indian consumers by offering innovative, reliable and technologically driven home appliances. The upcoming season 7 of Bigg Boss Telugu presents a great opportunity for us to connect with the customers and over the last few years we have seen positive results,” Satish NS, president, Haier Appliances India, said.

Also Read
Also Read

With a diverse mix of contestants, the show will be live on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar and telecasted on Star Maa. The strategic collaboration underscores Haier’s commitment to Indian audiences while reinforcing its position as a household name.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 17:40 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS