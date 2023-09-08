Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 onboards Haier India as associate sponsor

Haier Appliances India announced its partnership as the associate sponsor for the reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu season 7.

As an associate sponsor, Haier India will have a presence on the show, with product showcase and brand integration into various segments. The partnership offers Haier an opportunity to connect with a vast and diverse audience, further expanding its reach and brand visibility in the Telugu-speaking markets.

“Haier has always strived to be a part of the daily lives of Indian consumers by offering innovative, reliable and technologically driven home appliances. The upcoming season 7 of Bigg Boss Telugu presents a great opportunity for us to connect with the customers and over the last few years we have seen positive results,” Satish NS, president, Haier Appliances India, said.

With a diverse mix of contestants, the show will be live on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar and telecasted on Star Maa. The strategic collaboration underscores Haier’s commitment to Indian audiences while reinforcing its position as a household name.

