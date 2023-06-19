Bharti AXA Life Insurance ropes in Archit Shankar as head of marketing and comms

Bharti AXA Life Insurance has announced the appointment of Archit Shankar as its head of marketing and corporate communication. Archit will be accountable for bolstering marketing strategies, amplifying digital customer acquisition, optimizing channel marketing, safeguarding consumer rights, and elevating public relations initiatives.

Archit has held positions at reputable firms including Kantar, Max Bupa Health Insurance, and NIIT. At NIIT, he modified the strategic placement of the brand, adapted the marketing support at local and national levels, and enhanced the strategy for acquiring customers through digital means in order to facilitate expansion.

“We believe that his profound background and expertise in marketing strategy will be invaluable as we continue to pursue our growth plans. Given our goals for the company, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in aiding us to achieve our objectives.” Nitin Mehta, chief customer officer and head – marketing, digital and online sales, Bharti AXA Life, said.

Archit has spearheaded the development of impactful campaigns – ‘Ab Nahin Khareedoge Toh Kab’ and the annual brand property ‘Walk for Health’ for Max Bupa.

