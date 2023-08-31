Bharti AXA Life Insurance appoints Rikhil Shah as its chief financial officer

In a recent announcement, Bharti AXA Life Insurance has appointed Rikhil K. Shah as its new chief financial officer (CFO). He will be in-charge of leading the company’s financial operations, to assess and manage the financial risks, while ensuring compliance with the regulatory norms.

On the appointment of the new CFO, Parag Raja, MD and CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, commented, “At Bharti AXA Life Insurance, our aim is to constantly evolve and innovate in order to offer superior life insurance services to our customers. Rikhil’s valuable expertise will further assist the Company in its growth journey and strengthen the Company’s financial leadership in pursuit of its strategic goals.”

Prior to joining Bharti AXA Life Insurance, Shah was associated with SBI General Insurance where he grew from the ranks of vice president – Finance to the chief financial officer of the company.

A seasoned CA professional with two decades of experience, Shah has also been associated with companies including HDFC Ergo Insurance, Phillips Carbon Black, and Oxford Laboratories. He has also managed analytics, HR, investment operations, and procurement in addition to his role as CFO.

“I am delighted to join Bharti AXA Life Insurance as the Company is on-track to make a significant contribution in the life insurance sector with its digital transformation initiatives. By strategically aligning our efforts and harnessing opportunities, the goal will be to drive both short-term expansion and long-term success. I am looking forward to work closely with the entire team and leverage the strengths of the Company to further enhance its overall performance,” Rikhil K. Shah added.

