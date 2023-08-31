BharatPe’s chief business officer Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl quits

BharatPe’s chief business officer (CB0) Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, has stepped down from his position after a four years stint at the company. The move has been confirmed by the company.

Bahl joined the company as head of operations in 2020 and thereafter was elevated to chief operating officer, before assuming his present role of chief business officer for merchant lending.

Prior to this, Bahl was CBO at insurance company, Roadzen. He has also worked with Paytm and Airtel Payments Bank.

Talking about the movement, company’s spokesperson said, “We would like to confirm that Bahl is moving on from BharatPe to pursue his entrepreneurial passions. He has been an integral part of the organisation and contributed to the growth of the company. We thank him for his contribution to BharatPe’s journey and wish him all the best for future endeavours. The merchant lending business has grown significantly over the last year under the guidance of an experienced leadership team.”

Moreover, Bahl’s exit follows a series of top executives’ exits from the Gurugram-based fintech company.

