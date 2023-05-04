BharatPe rebrands its loyalty program, PAYBACK India to Zillion

BharatPe Group, a fintech startup, has today announced the rebranding of its loyalty program, PAYBACK India to Zillion. As per the company, the new brand identity aims to target customers across age groups and add a new dimension to their overall shopping experience, across categories and brands.

According to the company, Zillion will offer a range of options for customers to earn and redeem at a wide range of partners across the country. The customers will be able to earn ‘Zillion coins’ for their routine spends, the company stated. Additionally, the Zillion logo signifies joy of spark and finding ‘aha’ moments everywhere. Customers will be able to earn Zillion coins across the network of offline and online partners, including groceries, fuel, entertainment, travel, apparel and more.

Speaking on the rebranding, Rijish Raghavan, chief executive officer, Zillion said, “The new brand identity marks a transformational shift in our strategy from being a niche loyalty program to one with an extensive range of partners, across categories. The new name and identity will also help us connect better with a wider range of customers – including Gen Z and Millennials. Our objective is to make Zillion a de facto customer delight tool for retailers across the country.”

“Zillion has been created keeping in mind the customers of today – it is young, bold and energetic and aims to add a spark of joy in the customers’ lives, every day. We will be launching marketing campaigns in the coming months to build awareness about Zillion and drive consumer engagement,” Parth Joshi, chief marketing officer, BharatPe added.

The new web address for Zillion is https://zillionrewards.in/.

