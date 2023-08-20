scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Bharat Petroleum announces cricketer Rahul Dravid as their brand ambassador

As per the company, Dravid will endorse BPCL’s Pure for Sure initiative and range of MAK lubricants.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Bharat Petroleum is a fortune global 500 Company and is claimed to be the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company
Bharat Petroleum is a fortune global 500 Company and is claimed to be the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), an Indian Oil Marketing Company has announced the current head coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid as its new brand ambassador. As per the company, Rahul Dravid will endorse BPCL’s Pure for Sure initiative and range of MAK lubricants.

Speaking on the announcement, G. Krishnakumar, C&MD, BPCL said, ‘We are delighted to welcome Rahul Dravid to BPCL family. As one of the greatest cricketers of our time, he stood out not only for his exemplary batting skills but also his strong integrity and dependability. An icon who took Indian cricket to new heights, Rahul truly epitomizes our values of trust, integrity, ethics, service and consistency. His association with BPCL will only serve to emphasise our promise of quality and dependability to consumers across the country.’

Also Read

“I am honoured to be associated with BPCL, which is one of India’s most iconic companies with a rich legacy of innovation and integrity. Today, brands like Pure For Sure and MAK Lubricants are a byword for trust and dependability and an integral part of every Indian’s life. I can’t think of a better brand to be associated with and look forward to working with the company as they embark on a new chapter in their journey of growth and success,” Rahul Dravid added.

Also Read

The company believes that the introduction of Rahul Dravid as the face of BPCL reaffirms this commitment, reflecting a shared ethos of maintaining the highest standards of integrity and reliability.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-08-2023 at 17:28 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS