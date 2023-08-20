Bharat Petroleum announces cricketer Rahul Dravid as their brand ambassador

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), an Indian Oil Marketing Company has announced the current head coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid as its new brand ambassador. As per the company, Rahul Dravid will endorse BPCL’s Pure for Sure initiative and range of MAK lubricants.

Speaking on the announcement, G. Krishnakumar, C&MD, BPCL said, ‘We are delighted to welcome Rahul Dravid to BPCL family. As one of the greatest cricketers of our time, he stood out not only for his exemplary batting skills but also his strong integrity and dependability. An icon who took Indian cricket to new heights, Rahul truly epitomizes our values of trust, integrity, ethics, service and consistency. His association with BPCL will only serve to emphasise our promise of quality and dependability to consumers across the country.’

“I am honoured to be associated with BPCL, which is one of India’s most iconic companies with a rich legacy of innovation and integrity. Today, brands like Pure For Sure and MAK Lubricants are a byword for trust and dependability and an integral part of every Indian’s life. I can’t think of a better brand to be associated with and look forward to working with the company as they embark on a new chapter in their journey of growth and success,” Rahul Dravid added.

The company believes that the introduction of Rahul Dravid as the face of BPCL reaffirms this commitment, reflecting a shared ethos of maintaining the highest standards of integrity and reliability.

