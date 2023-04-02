Betterhalf launches tech-enabled matchmaking ring

Betterhalf, tech-enabled marriage app launched ‘April Fool’s campaign’ with the unveiling of Perfect PaiRing. The company claims the ring to be country’s first tech-enabled matchmaking ring that helps users find their perfect partner with just a simple handshake.

As per the company, Perfect PaiRing works by gauging the wearer’s body’s responses to estimate if they’re an ideal match for them. Betterhalf’s algorithm makes an assessment and the wearer gets a detailed compatibility chart on their phones with a compatibility percentage telling them if they’re their ideal match.

Speaking on the launch, Pawan Gupta, co-founder, Betterhalf said, “Believing a ring and a handshake can tell if the match is right for the wearer once seemed impossible for singles. We are excited to bring India’s first tech-enabled matchmaking ring in the market that boasts smart performance and shared compatibility chart within minutes on the wearer’s smartphone.”

Betterhalf positions its newly launched Perfect PaiRing as ‘The easiest way to find your partner’. The one-of-its-kind tech-enabled matchmaking ring was launched as part of the April Fool campaign on 1st April 2023.

Betterhalf’s Perfect PaiRing boasts smart performance with an MM1 chip, designed to find a compatible life partner with speed and accuracy. In addition, the virtual ring calculates the body’s response to meeting someone for the first time to assess if they’re the right one for their life with its in-built Heartbeat Sensor.

