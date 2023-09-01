Beardo launches campaign #BeardsAtWork to celebrate World Beard Day

Beardo, a men’s grooming brand from the house of Marico Ltd, has unveiled its new digital campaign #BeardsAtWork to celebrate World Beard Day, which is celebrated on September 2. As per the company, the campaign featuring Hardik Banga, challenges the conventional norms of grooming and places the spotlight on the contentious issue of enforced shaving during placements.

The #BeardsAtWork campaign aims to spark a conversation about beard-inclusivity by shattering stereotypes and championing authentic self-expression in the corporate world through a digital film.

Talking about this campaign, Sujot Malhotra, chief executive officer, Beardo, said, “Beardo has always been committed towards championing the cause of true masculinity and the timeless statement made by a well-groomed beard. We have always celebrated all kinds of Beards and what they stand for by challenging the arbitrary conformity of enforced shaving in the corporate world. We stand by the feeling that a beard should never stand as a barrier to professionalism, and with our #BeardsAtWork campaign, we aim to break down stereotypes and celebrate the power of individual expression.”

The campaign is conceptualised and produced in-house and shot by Leon Alfred.

This film opens with a classroom filled with young students with a backdrop showcasing campus placements, setting the stage for a powerful narrative. The film goes on to show a professor who gives an ultimatum to the students that they need to shave in order to even appear for an interview or miss placements, thereby hampering their careers. The film then captures the response of bearded students who invent different excuses ranging from superstitions about shaving on certain days to claims of allergic reactions to razors.

Moreover, the film culminates with a thought-provoking message and a call to action, advocating for change in workplace perceptions.

To further elaborate the message for World Beard Day, Beardo has also partnered with influencers such as BeYouNick, among others.

