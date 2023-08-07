scorecardresearch
BBH India wins the integrated creative mandate of Microtek

BBH India will manage the full-service communications mandate, which includes creative, digital, BTL and activation across all of Microtek business units

Written by BrandWagon Online
The mandate has been won after a multi-agency pitch
BBH India, the creative agency from Publicis Groupe India, has been awarded the integrated creative mandate of Microtek, a power backup and solar solutions company.

BBH India will manage the full-service communications mandate, which includes creative, digital, BTL and activation across all of Microtek business units – including power backup, solar solutions, electricals, EV chargers, healthcare, and more.

Talking about the mandate, Saurabh Gupta, director, Microtek said, “We are happy to partner with BBH India as our integrated creative agency. Their reputation for excellence, strategic thinking, and creative brilliance aligns perfectly with Microtek’s vision and objectives. We believe that BBH India’s expertise will help us establish a stronger connection with our customers and create a distinctive brand identity in the market.”

As per the company, the mandate has been won after a multi-agency pitch.

“BBH has the legacy of delivering massive brand transformation stories – globally and in India. Microtek is a proud Indian household brand with a renewed and bold vision to become a full-funnel energy solutions company. We are inspired by the audacious ambition of the Microtek leadership team and hope to repeat our past record of having partnered brands on the cusp of such a transformational journey,” Himanshu Saxena, chief operating officer and managing director, BBH India added.

Moreover, Microtek aims to further strengthen its market position and scale new frontiers with its product offerings. To achieve this, the company has chosen BBH India, entrusting them with the responsibility of crafting compelling and impactful creative campaigns.

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 09:37 IST
