BBH India wins the creative mandate of IVAS by Infra Market

BBH India has won the creative mandate for IVAS by Infra Market.

As per the company, BBH India would manage the entire spectrum of brand development and positioning. It would also work towards building a campaign and establishing the brand’s positioning in the marketplace.

Talking about the mandate, Abhijeet Jhawar, senior vice president – marketing and strategy, Infra Market said, “We are happy to announce our partnership with BBH as our creative agency, reinforcing our brand’s strength and propelling us forward with unparalleled creativity and agility. With their strategic expertise, we are sure of taking IVAS, our consumer brand beyond the conventional boundaries. As the journey unfolds, Infra.Market is poised to make a significant impact and elevate its position as a leader in the Building Materials Category.”

Moreover, the mandate has been won after a multi-agency pitch.

“At BBH, we believe in the power of zag to create differentiated brands and build lasting connections with consumers. We are excited to embark on this journey to make IVAS a leading home improvement brand with a diverse portfolio,” Himanshu Saxena, COO and MD, BBH India, added.

