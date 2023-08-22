scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

BBH India wins the creative mandate of IVAS by Infra Market

BBH India would manage the entire spectrum of brand development and positioning

Written by BrandWagon Online
The mandate has been won after a multi-agency pitch.
The mandate has been won after a multi-agency pitch.

BBH India has won the creative mandate for IVAS by Infra Market.

As per the company, BBH India would manage the entire spectrum of brand development and positioning. It would also work towards building a campaign and establishing the brand’s positioning in the marketplace.

Talking about the mandate, Abhijeet Jhawar, senior vice president – marketing and strategy, Infra Market said, “We are happy to announce our partnership with BBH as our creative agency, reinforcing our brand’s strength and propelling us forward with unparalleled creativity and agility. With their strategic expertise, we are sure of taking IVAS, our consumer brand beyond the conventional boundaries. As the journey unfolds, Infra.Market is poised to make a significant impact and elevate its position as a leader in the Building Materials Category.”

Also Read

Moreover, the mandate has been won after a multi-agency pitch.

Also Read

“At BBH, we believe in the power of zag to create differentiated brands and build lasting connections with consumers. We are excited to embark on this journey to make IVAS a leading home improvement brand with a diverse portfolio,” Himanshu Saxena, COO and MD, BBH India, added.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 11:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS