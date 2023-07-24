BBH India wins the creative mandate for JAPFA, pan-Asian agri-food company

JAPFA, a pan-Asian, industrialised agri-food company has assigned its creative mandate to BBH India. As per the company, BBH will be responsible for crafting the integrated, digital-first strategy for the soon-to-be-launched mobile app – JAPFA BEST and help establish the brand as the go-to D2C channel for meat lovers in India.

The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

Speaking on the partnership, Shyam Sreechandrababu – Asst. Vice President – Marketing (Food) – JAPFA India said, “We are at an important juncture in our journey, as we move into our next growth phase. Team BBH India’s deep understanding of the D2C industry, consumer food consumption habits and clutter-breaking creative thinking really set them apart. We look forward to working together closely to build a strong presence in India.”

Moreover, JAPFA will soon be entering the D2C category with the launch of their Mobile App – JAPFA Best. As part of the mandate, BBH India will work closely with the brand team to develop a hyper-local marketing campaign to launch the app in their core markets first, followed by integrated marketing model with further expansion of markets. The scope includes overall brand planning and creative development for their go-to-market strategy using social and digital media, radio, print, and OOH.

“We are very excited that JAPFA has trusted us with the mandate to craft their communication as they foray into the consumer market. JAPFA has the potential to revolutionize meat consumption in India, especially in the post-pandemic world. We look forward to working closely with the team to build a sharp proposition for the brand which fuels their ambitions for the Indian market,” Himanshu Saxena, COO and MD, BBH India, added.

