BBH India bags the creative mandate of HDFC ERGO

HDFC ERGO General Insurance has appointed BBH India as its agency on record (AOR) for creative developments in a multi-agency pitch.

Commenting on the mandate, Parthanil Ghosh, president- retail business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, said, “Aligned with the regulator’s vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’, and riding on the philosophy of ‘Customer First’ HDFC ERGO has embarked upon a paradigm shift from market share to mind share approach. We believe the expertise and experience of BBH will aid us to deliver the brand promise to our customers and help in positioning us.”

As a part of the partnership, BBH India will build awareness about the company’s products and services among its customers and stakeholders across various communication channels.

“HDFC ERGO’s commitment to changing the category paradigm by building unique customer experiences excited us the most. We are super proud to be partnering with this brand in its next journey of growth and transformation,” Himanshu Saxena, chief operating officer and MD, BBH India, added.

