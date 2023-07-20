scorecardresearch
BBC Studios and Prime Video launches BBC Player and BBC Kids in India

BBC Player and BBC Kids will be bringing British content to Indian audiences in one place for the first time, available in India as an add-on subscription through Prime Video Channels

Written by BrandWagon Online
Prime members can now purchase an annual add-on subscription to BBC Player for Rs 599 and can also subscribe to BBC Kids only for Rs 199 annually.
Prime Video and BBC Studios, today launched BBC Player and BBC Kids on Prime Video Channels in India. The subscription-based service will provide Indian viewers with a curated line-up of popular British content spanning from world-class original British dramas, comedy, documentaries, factual shows, entertainment to lifestyle programming and children’s shows – all on a single destination, for the first time in India.

Prime members can now purchase an annual add-on subscription to BBC Player for Rs 599 and enjoy access to BBC Kids as well. Alternatively, members can also subscribe to BBC Kids only for Rs 199 annually.

Speaking on the announcement, Stanley Fernandes, vice president, Distribution BBC Studios, South Asia, said, “We are excited to bring BBC Player and BBC Kids for the very first time to audiences in India. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Prime Video to launch these subscription-based video on demand services. These brands will offer a curated, multi-genre content line-up, offering the best of British entertainment to the discerning Indian audience. Subscribed members will gain access to some of BBC Studios’ latest hits as well as our classics shows, including our well acclaimed wealth of kids’ entertainment, all under one roof. We have seen the success of these brands in other markets globally and we can’t wait to see the excitement in India with this launch on Prime Video Channels.”

Moreover, BBC Player will be an all-encompassing multi-genre content offering inclusive of BBC Kids, an international children’s brand from BBC Studios. BBC Player will offer viewer thrillers including Six Four, The Diplomat, comedy-drama Chivalry, Citizen Khan, Sherlock, Unforgotten, Happy Valley and others. BBC Kids will offer BBC Studios’ well acclaimed kids’ shows targeted toward the age group of 0-12 years, as a separate subscription. Shows such as Hey Duggee, Go Jetters, JoJo & Gran Gran, Sarah & Duck, Junior Bake Off, among others.

“Since its launch in India, Prime Video Channels has seen exponential growth in India with people subscribing to Channels of their choice from the length and breadth of the country. Our customers also have the convenience to access a significantly wider selection of Indian and international content through the 20 Channels. In fact, multiple global streaming services have chosen to launch and expand their reach in India with Prime Video Channels,” Vivek Srivastava, head – Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India added.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 14:32 IST

