Battlegrounds Mobile India is back; introduces 2.5 update

KRAFTON, Inc., on Monday, announced that BGMI has been rolled out with the 2.5 update. The game’s playability will be staggered, allowing users to login in phases. Within a maximum of 48 hours, all users will be able to log in and play the game.

Strengthening KRAFTON’s efforts to promote responsible gaming practices, the playtime for users under 18 will be three hours whereas for the rest of the players will be six hours daily. Furthermore, parental verification and daily spending limit for minors continue to be a part of the game.

The update features new additions such as a new map Nusa, in-game events, weapon upgrades, and a collection of new skins to enhance the gameplay. Nusa is a map of a resort island located in a tropical zone, making it the smallest map to be introduced in BGMI. The map features mechanisms such as zip lines that players can use to move quickly across the island and elevators that can be installed in hotel buildings. Super Recall would also be offered on the map in duo or squad mode, players who die within a certain time can be recalled to the battlefield carrying a random weapon by any of their surviving teammates. A two-seater off-road ATV has been introduced.

Other improvements include ‘invite’ option in spawn island. New rewards include season sunglasses, parachute, mask, cover and pink level full-set resource. Royal Pass M21 and M22 are available. Release of RP events will continue, including RP server lucky chicken, point bonuses and pre-order groups.

