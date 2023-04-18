Bata India launches new TVC featuring brand ambassador Disha Patani

Bata India on Monday unveiled its 24×7 Glam Collection with a campaign film featuring its brand ambassador, Disha Patani.

As per the company, the 24×7 Glam Collection has been curated keeping in mind the need for both style and comfort for the contemporary Indian women. The collection is inspired by international trends and offers versatile styles of heels such as pump, square toe, block, platform, chunky and angular.

Speaking on the launch, Anand Narang, vice president-marketing and customer experience, Bata India Limited said, “With new-age styles, the 24×7 Glam Collection addresses our customers’ need for international styles having fashionable colour-pop heels blended with comfort. Along with being stylish, the new collection boasts of added comfort offered by Bata Comfit’s patented Active Walk and Memory Foam insole.”

Conceptualized by Contract Advertising India, the campaign film captures the essence of the 24×7 Glam collection. It features Disha transitioning between different roles throughout the day, whether it is an action-packed scene in a shoot, a talk show appearance, a house party, or a stroll. Set to the beat of, “It’s got to be Bata”, penned down by the lyricist, Amitabh Bhattacharya, the film showcases the new collection and conveys the tagline ‘So Stylish, So Comfortable’.

Commenting on the campaign, Subho Sengupta, executive vice president and managing partner, Contract Advertising India said, “Footwear is often thought of as a trade-off between style and comfort. However, in today’s fast-paced world, women need shoes that are both stylish and comfortable. In the campaign film, Disha displays the collection’s shoes while shooting, appearing on talk shows, or socializing with friends.”

Also Read Senco Gold & Diamond ropes in actor Ishaa Saha as its regional brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook