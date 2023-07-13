scorecardresearch
Baseline Ventures signs badminton duo Gayathri Gopichand and Tressa Jolly; secures sponsorship from Muthoot FinCorp

The multi-year collaboration will have the duo sport the Muthoot FinCorp logo on the front chest of their playing jerseys during all BWF International events

Written by BrandWagon Online
The addition of Gayathri Gopichand and Tressa Jolly to its roster reinforces their dedication to promoting and nurturing talent in badminton

Baseline Ventures have secured the signing of the badminton doubles duo, Gayathri Gopichand, and Tressa Jolly, to its roster of athletes.

“With Baseline Ventures’ support, we are confident of reaching new heights in our badminton journey and making our mark on the international stage,” Gayathri Gopichand and Tressa Jolly, badminton players, said in a joint statement.

In addition, Baseline Ventures has secured a partnership for the duo with Muthoot FinCorp. The multi-year collaboration will have the duo sport the Muthoot FinCorp logo on the front chest of their playing jerseys during all BWF International events.

“We believe that sports have the remarkable ability to bring out the spirit of sportsmanship and passion, transcending barriers of socioeconomic status, language, and culture. With our deep involvement in various sports, the Muthoot Pappachan Group has consistently recognized and embraced its transformative power. Our partnership with Gayathri and Tressa further strengthens our dedication to these core values,” Shaji Varghese, CEO, Muthoot FinCorp, said.

Baseline Ventures, known for its expertise in talent management and commitment to developing athletes’ careers, continues to solidify its position in the sports industry. The addition of Gayathri Gopichand and Tressa Jolly to its roster reinforces their dedication to promoting and nurturing talent in badminton.

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 14:03 IST

