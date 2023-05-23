scorecardresearch
BARC India appoints Dolly Jha as chief of Product and Research

Prior to joining BARC India, Jha was the managing director for Nielsen Media – India.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Jha is a Postgraduate in Management from IRMA
Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), a television audience measurement body, today announced the appointment of Dolly Jha as its chief of Product and Research.

Prior to joining BARC India, Jha was associated with Nielsen for 13 years where she had held multiple leadership roles. Her last role was as the managing director for Nielsen Media – India. At Nielsen, she led large audience measurement mandates for multiple industry bodies. She is also accredited with the launch of various industry-first solutions in the digital measurement space in India.

Commenting on the appointment, Nakul Chopra, CEO, BARC India said, “As the chief of Product and Research – Dolly will expectedly bring immense value to our eco-system, both from the perspective of working back from our output, to improve input quality and, over time in helping build value-added services that will benefit all our subscribers. In her stint at Nielsen, Dolly has already deep exposure and understanding of what BARC does – I am confident that this will augur for an extremely fulfilling partnership. I warmly welcome her and look forward to working closely with her.”

Jha is a Postgraduate in Management from IRMA and has an experience close to three decades across KANTAR, ITC Foods & Nielsen. She comes with a rich experience across consumer research, audience measurement, media analytics, ROI measurement and innovation research.

First published on: 23-05-2023 at 11:43 IST

