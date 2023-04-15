Bandwagon Ad talk with Amitt Sharma, Z1 Tech

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Amitt Sharma, co-founder and CEO, Z1 Tech talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

Launching a brand in today’s digital era is vastly different from launching a brand earlier due to the accessibility and reach provided by the internet and digital mediums. In the past, launching a brand required significant investments in traditional advertising channels like print, radio, and television, making it difficult for small businesses and startups to compete with larger brands. However, the digital era has significantly lowered the barriers to entry, making it easier and more cost-effective for brands to launch and gain recognition.

Nowadays, brands can easily reach millions of potential customers through digital and internet advertising, including CTV, while keeping costs low. This has resulted in a faster recognition of the brand and an increase in brand awareness. Furthermore, audience extensions are increasingly becoming popular as they combine traditional and digital media, offering advertisers the opportunity to broaden their targeting and identify optimal ad placement for maximum impact. The use of audience extensions has become an important aspect of advertising strategy for many brands, as it allows them to identify the right audience and tailor their messages for greater effectiveness.

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

I have seen some incredible CTV advertising campaigns recently. One of the most impressive examples is the NBA’s use of CTV during the 2022 playoffs. The NBA partnered with VDO.AI which is our sub-brand to deliver personalized ads to viewers based on their viewing behavior and interests. This allowed them to create a more targeted and engaging experience for their audience, which resulted in a significant increase in engagement and ad recall.

Another example is the “Streaming TV Ad Intelligence Report” by iSpot.tv. This report analyzed streaming TV advertising data across multiple platforms, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV, to provide insights into which ads were most effective. By leveraging CTV data, iSpot.tv was able to provide advertisers with valuable insights into which ads were resonating with viewers and driving results.

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

According to me, one brand that has made exceptional use of digital in the last year is Nike. The sportswear giant has consistently been at the forefront of digital innovation, but their response to the COVID-19 pandemic truly set them apart. With gyms closed and many people staying at home, Nike quickly pivoted to digital channels to reach their customers and drive engagement. They launched the “Living Room Cup” challenge, a series of weekly fitness challenges that could be completed at home, and streamed workouts on social media featuring top athletes and trainers. They also leveraged social media to provide tips and advice on how to stay healthy and active during quarantine.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

In a post-Covid world, digital marketing has become more important than ever before. To ensure success, marketers must keep in mind a few dos and don’ts. One key is to focus on empathy and understanding the challenges faced by consumers during the pandemic. This can be done by creating relevant and helpful content that addresses their needs. Another integral part of advertising presently is to invest in digital channels that have seen increased usage during the pandemic, such as social media, In-App advertising, and CTV.

However, on the other side, it is highly discouraged for marketers to be tone-deaf or insensitive in their messaging. It is also crucial to avoid traditional advertising tactics such as hard-selling or overly promotional messaging, as they may not be well-received by the audience.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

In my opinion, there is no such thing as a bad case in advertising. To execute a successful campaign, it’s crucial for teams to conduct thorough research and accurately identify their target audience. Moreover, it is essential to establish creative communication channels to ensure that the campaign connects with the intended audience. By doing so, teams can make sure that their campaign is well-received and achieves its intended goals effectively.

