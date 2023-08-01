scorecardresearch
BajajCapital partners with DDB Mudra for its brand revitalisation

As per the company, the brand refresh campaign will entail a comprehensive analysis of BajajCapital’s existing brand assets, including its logo, tagline and visual identity

Written by BrandWagon Online
BajajCapital has partnered with DDB mudra for its brand revitalisation and campaign. With this, the company aims to revitalise its identity in alignment with its current ethos and values.

According to the company, the forthcoming brand refresh campaign seeks to redefine BajajCapital’s identity, messaging and visual representation to forge stronger connections with customers.

Talking about the partnership, Aabhinna Suresh Khare, chief digital officer and chief marketing officer, BajajCapital, said, “Brand revitalisation for us is about updating our brand’s visual identity, messaging, and strategy to align with current market trends and consumer preferences, while still maintaining the brand’s established equity and values. It is crucial for us to evolve and stay ahead in the changing times. As we embark on this transformative brand journey, our aim is to create a compelling brand experience that reflects our experience, expertise, and unwavering commitment to our clients.”

Additionally, the brand refresh campaign will entail a comprehensive analysis of BajajCapital’s existing brand assets, including its logo, tagline and visual identity. The campaign will encompass various marketing channels including digital media, print advertisements, and other communication touchpoints.

“BajajCapital carries a rich and worthy legacy. Our team is committed to delivering a strategic and creative approach that not only puts a shine on this legacy, but also helps reimagine its brand identity in a way that resonates with the modern consumer,” Ashutosh Sawhney, president, DDB Mudra Group, North, added.

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 13:47 IST

