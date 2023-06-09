scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Bajaj Allianz Life launches campaign to highlight the diabetic term plan Sub 8 HbA1c

The campaign showcases the efforts individual put to manage diabetes for life and offers them peace of mind through term plan designed for diabetics

Written by BrandWagon Online
The company also becomes Associate Sponsor of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023
The company also becomes Associate Sponsor of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has launched a 3600 campaign to highlight the benefits of the term plan for diabetics – Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan Sub 8 HbA1c. As per the company, the Company launched a 45-second film that showcases the efforts a diabetic puts in to manage their lifestyle and food-habits and so on to ensure their sugar levels are maintained.

Speaking on the campaign, Chandramohan Mehra, chief marketing officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance said, “Our product caters to a significant unmet need-gap that exists in India where 17% of world’s diabetic population resides. The holistic offering including health care management services, aligns to the brand’s endeavour to be Life Goal protector of Indians. Building on relatability and relevance with our core TG, the campaign will drive awareness and engagement with the product.”

Additionally, the nation-wide campaign includes TVC in Hindi and regional languages, print ads in leading national and regional dailies, outdoor in top 10 cities and digital outreach across leading publishers.

Also Read

Moreover, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance will collaborate with influencers from the fields of nutrition, medicine, and lifestyle to maximise impact . The partnership is expected to help Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance connect with the large follower base of the influencers and educate about the disease.

Also Read

Furthermore, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance is the associate sponsor at the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-06-2023 at 13:02 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market