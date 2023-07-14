BAFTA announces Guneet Monga Kapoor as new Breakthrough India Ambassador

BAFTA (The British Academy of Film and Television Arts) has announced filmmaker Guneet Monga Kapoor as its newly appointed Breakthrough India Ambassador for 2023. Now in its third iteration, the BAFTA Breakthrough program supported by Netflix aims to identify, support and nurture the next generation of talent in the Indian film, games and television industries.

Speaking on the announcement, Tim Hunter,executive director of Learning, Inclusion, Policy and Membership, BAFTA, said, “We are delighted to welcome Guneet as the Breakthrough India Ambassador this year. The program is dedicated to identifying and nurturing new Indian creatives and will surely benefit from her exceptional talent and rich industry expertise as an accomplished producer and filmmaker. BAFTA remains committed to nurturing and creating a diverse and inclusive industry that champions creativity and originality.”

Guneet Monga Kapoor is an accomplished Indian film producer and BAFTA nominee who has been selected as the Breakthrough India Ambassador for her remarkable contributions to the world of cinema. With a prolific career in film, as the founder of Mumbai-based production house Sikhya Entertainment, Monga has received international recognition for her work. She is also the recipient of the Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, and has been acknowledged by esteemed institutions such as the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and the US Department of State’s Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs.

Monika Shergill, vice president of Content at Netflix India, added, “The Breakthrough program not only allows the upcoming Indian creative community global exposure but also provides a fertile ground for the cross-cultural exchange of ideas on an unprecedented scale. We look forward to continuing our support for the initiative and remain committed to supporting talents in honing their skills in the industry to showcase the very best of their work and themselves on the global stage.”

Monga has been closely involved with the BAFTA Breakthrough program in India, serving as an industry supporter and jury member in 2022, where she played a crucial role in helping BAFTA navigate India’s rich and diverse talent pool while also raising awareness about the program. This appointment will further empower emerging creatives, offering them unparalleled opportunities to excel on a global platform.

In addition, due to popular demand, BAFTA has extended the deadline for the BAFTA Breakthrough India initiative by two weeks, now closing at 4.30pm IST on July 20, 2023.

The BAFTA Breakthrough program was originally launched in the UK ten years ago and has been incredibly successful, supporting over 200 careers to date. It expanded to India in 2020 to identify and nurture a new generation of emerging creative talent across film, games, and television in the country. Since its debut in India, the program has supported 20 Indian careers across the past two cohorts.

