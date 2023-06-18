Bacardi India’s Legacy Collective launches Father’s Day with DVC starring Boman Irani and sons

Legacy Collective has released a Father’s Day DVC featuring actor Boman Irani with his sons Kayoze Irani and Danesh Irani together. In line with the brand’s philosophy of celebrating homegrown Indian stories and legacies in the making, the Father’s Day brand film showcases a father’s legacy through the eyes of his sons. Conceptualised by OML Entertainment, the film weaves a narrative that aims to strike a chord with the audience.

“Legacy Collective is a celebration of homegrown brands and stories rooted in Indianness. Featuring Boman Irani and his sons Kayoze Irani and Danesh Irani together for the very first time, the Father’s Day exclusive video comes as a celebration of the relationship fathers share with their children and the legacy of countless memories that they build together in the process, on this special occasion,” Ayaesha Gooptu, head of domestic brown spirits, Bacardi India and Legacy Collective, said.

Legacy Collective is committed to celebrating the stories of the disruptors, innovators, and changemakers who are on their journey towards building their legacy as they pave their path to success. The brand and OML Entertainment have previously partnered with several individuals such as Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Shailesh Lodha, among others.

“I really enjoyed working on this film, especially since it was the first time we came together in front of the camera. It so subtly and nicely captures the bond between a father and his sons, while touching upon the legacy that a father creates in his lifetime,” actor, Boman Irani, said.

Bacardi India’s Legacy Collective Father’s Day brand film is set to release on June 18, 2023 on the brand’s and artists’ Instagram handles.

