B-Tex ropes in actor Boman Irani as brand ambassador

With this association, B-Tex seeks to leverage Irani’s popularity, fan base, and influential voice to impact the market

Written by BrandWagon Online
The brand aims to continue fulfilling its motto “Your Skin Disease Is Our Concern”
B-Tex has announced its collaboration with actor Boman Irani as the brand’s new ambassador. With this association, B-Tex seeks to leverage Irani’s popularity, fan base, and influential voice to impact the market and reinforce its position as a leading brand in the industry.

Talking about the appointment, Ajay Patel, CMD, B-Tex, said, “We are looking forward to welcoming Boman Irani as our brand ambassador. With his immense popularity and influential aura, we stand resolute in the belief that this synergistic partnership shall transcend boundaries, elevating our outreach and fortifying our stance in the ever-evolving market.”

With the support of Boman Irani, the brand aims to continue fulfilling its motto “Your Skin Disease Is Our Concern”.

“I believe that true greatness lies in the ability to inspire others. As a brand ambassador for B-Tex, I am humbled to have the opportunity to inspire individuals to embrace their uniqueness and celebrate their skin’s journey to health and vitality. Together, we intend to create a positive impact and empower people to radiate confidence from within,” actor Boman Irani added.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 14:50 IST

