Axis Bank unveils its campaign Open Experiences

Axis Bank has announced its credit cards campaign Open Experiences. According to the company, the campaign acknowledges that today’s consumers seek more than materialistic gains.

Talking about the campaign, Anoop Manohar, chief marketing officer, Axis Bank, said, “At Axis Bank, our ethos ‘Dil Se Open’ is rooted in understanding and adapting to our customers’ evolving needs. Our research tells us that in a post pandemic world, consumers seek out experiences that will allow them to create memories and bond with friends and families. And our credit cards are nothing but enablers that open these new experiences. Through this campaign we hope to create a strong preference and desire for Axis Bank Credit Cards and stay relevant to this ‘experience’ generation. The campaign uses a visual device of cards as a medium to teleport people to many worlds and experiences that are now open for our customers.”

The campaign designed by Lowe Lintas has a multi-channel approach with TV as the lead medium, amplified by strategic outdoor sites. The campaign will also leverage digital and social media to drive conversations and engage with audiences.

“The campaign for Axis Bank credit cards is an imagining of the wonderful possibilities that these credit cards open up for you. Conceived by Prathamesh Gharat and Katya Mohan, these films magnify the spontaneity these cards allow, by giving you instant access to a multitude of worlds filled with a multitude of experiences,” Amar Singh, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas, added.

