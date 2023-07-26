Axis Bank has joined hands with Publicis Worldwide to launch a campaign ‘Help our Mountains Heal’ aimed at raising funds for the affected communities. As per the company, the digital campaign intends to make a positive impact and retain the natural beauty of the mountains.

Through this campaign Axis Bank and Publicis Worldwide are raising awareness on the situation in the flood hit state and appealing to individuals to donate to the chief minister’s relief fund to support the flood affected victims.

Talking about the campaign, Srijan Shukla, executive creative director, Publicis Worldwide, said, “The intent of the campaign was to keep it simple but impactful. While creating this campaign, we made sure that we acknowledge a simple truth that we are because of the mountains and not the other way around. We also ensured that the grace and dignity of the mountains were never compromised.”

The company believes that the core concept of the campaign revolves around an analogy which says the mountains are big and elderly and just like our elders, they have nurtured, protected, and helped us all these years. And today, when they are facing such a calamity, it is our responsibility to act big and stand with them because just like the elders of our families, they will never trouble us by asking for help.

Additionally, the campaign is directed by Srijan Shukla and Pratheeb Ravi, and produced by Mayank Patel.

“The messaging aims to evoke empathy and compassion rather than pity, emphasising the relationship between humanity and nature. It acknowledges the simple truth that we owe our existence to the mountains, and it is our turn to extend a helping hand,” Pratheeb Ravi, executive creative director, Publicis Worldwide, added.

