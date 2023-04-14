scorecardresearch
Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network to Chair Broadcaster Jury at The Abby One Show Awards 2023

Pandey also serves as the president of the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA)

Written by BrandWagon Online
The Abby Awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023.
In a recent development, The Abby One Show Awards has announced the appointment of Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, as the jury chair of the Broadcaster category.

Pandey is serving as the president of the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) and also the president of the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter. He is also the director of the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) and a former director of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF).

Furthermore, he has been a member of several committees, including the Media and Entertainment Committee of FICCI, chairman of the National Council on Entertainment and Media – ASSOCHAM, Panel Advisory Committee of the Bureau of Outreach and Communication for the release of government advertisements, and the Committee of Experts appointed by the I&B Ministry on ethical standards in media coverage.

Speaking on his appointment as the Jury Chair, Avinash Pandey, said, “Being part of the Broadcaster jury for ‘Abby One Show Awards’ gives me an opportunity to reflect on the state of the media, the only business perhaps where truth is tested every minute, every day, every year.”

ABP Network runs 6 news channels, 10 digital channels and a successful film production company ABP Studios.

