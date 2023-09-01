Aurelia unveils campaign Jab Tayyar, Tab Tyohaar for its festive collection

Aurelia, a contemporary ethnic wear brand, has unveiled its festive campaign ‘Jab Tayyar, Tab Tyohaar’ for its festive collection’23. As per the company, the campaign complements the collection’s exuberance with video starring Shreya Chaudhary. The digital video is based on the insight that women like to dress up and celebrate festivities. It’s an emotion that most women can relate to, where they ensure the outfit is perfectly complemented with the right accessories.

Talking about the campaign, Anant Daga, managing director – TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd., said, “Aurelia offers a blend of traditional Indian aesthetics and contemporary silhouettes for our customers. This season the brand has focused on premiumisation of occasion-wear while innovating newer styles and silhouettes within the Indian wear space catering to the requirements of festive fashion. The new range is highlighted in our festive campaign featuring OTT actor Shreya Chaudhary.”

Moreover, Aurelia’s festive’23 range brings specially curated collections with a range of designs and colours for festive wear featuring the Anarkali collection, Aurelia Select, Insta Sarees. The merchandise mix offers styles across festive cotton and premium cotton fabrics.

“The brand has artistically communicated the beautiful emotion of dressing up for celebrations with their latest festive campaign. The vibrant video, peppy music and stunning collection will definitely add to the celebrations this season,” Shreya Chaudhary added.

