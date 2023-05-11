ASUS strengthens India leadership team

ASUS India announced the appointment of Eric Ou as country head, president and director, Systems Group, ASUS India.

The appointments come in response to Asus’ growth in the Indian consumer PC market in recent years. The decision to elevate the leadership reflects the company’s commitment to further expanding its India business, especially in the commercial B2B space.

Speaking on his appointment, Eric Ou, country head of India, president, and director, ASUS India, said, “Our goal is to provide every Indian with a meaningful technology experience that boosts efficiency and enhances their life. We are dedicated to delivering an exceptional customer experience and developing a strong brand that resonates with the varied usage needs of our consumers.”

Additionally, the company has elevated Arnold Su and Dinesh Sharma to the position of vice president, having previously served as business heads for consumer and gaming PCs and commercial PC and Smartphones at systems group, ASUS India, respectively.

