ASUS India launches its Thincredible campaign

Asus on Friday launched its ‘Thincredible’ campaign. The ZenBook and Vivo book lineups are equipped with ASUS Lumina OLED displays, ASUS Ice Cool technology, with performance and innovations.

The campaign will be showcased on connected TV, digital media, print as well as on its social media platforms. As per the company, products by the brand is an outcome built on innovations that are portable, powerful, sustainable, and colorful.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign Paramjeet Singh, head of marketing, Consumer PC- Systems Group ASUS India, said. “Through this campaign, we want to further fortify brand ASUS as the enabler of delivering a one centimeter thincredible experience to our consumers. We want to highlight and showcase that these thin credible laptops are built on innovations that has design, visual experience, performance helping for sustaining a better future.”

