Astral collaborates with Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Jawan’ for a partnership

The association marks a strategic move to promote the company’s brand, Bondtite, which is known for its bonding capabilities

Written by BrandWagon Online
Astral Limited announces collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie ‘Jawan’, a partnership that echoes the spirit of strength, resilience, and firm bonds. The association marks a strategic move to promote the company’s brand, Bondtite, which is known for its bonding capabilities.

The collaboration exemplifies the brand’s marketing approach of incorporating elements to generate interest and intrigue around its brand. Joining hands with ‘Jawan’, Astral continues its tradition of co-promotions that resonate with the audience.

“We are delighted to team up with ‘Jawan,’ a movie that resonates with values of determination and unity, much like our Bondtite that form unbreakable bonds. We eagerly anticipate the release of the movie on 7th September and the impact of our shared message,” Kairav Engineer, executive director, Astral, said.

As the release date of ‘Jawan’ draws near, Astral Limited intends to witness the impact of the partnership and the alignment of values between the brand and the movie’s ethos. Astral Adhesives have also released a short promo featuring Shah Rukh Khan promoting Bondtite and the association with the tagline #EkdumTightEkdumRight

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 17:45 IST

