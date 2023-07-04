Association of Chartered Certified Accountants assigns Oktobuzz its integrated marketing solutions mandate for India

Oktobuzz has won the mandate for managing 360-degree integrated marketing solutions in India for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Founded in 1904, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants is the global professional accounting body offering the Chartered Certified Accountant qualification. It has 241,000 members and 542,000 future members worldwide. ACCA’s headquarters are in London with its principal administrative office in Glasgow.

Oktobuzz has won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch. The agency was selected based on its understanding of the target audience for the brand as well as its digital-first strategy to meet the client’s objective. The agency has previously worked with ACCA on a few projects for both India and Africa markets.

While the mandate is for 360-degree integrated marketing solutions, the primary focus will be on optimizing the use of digital channels.

“Oktobuzz has demonstrated its creative prowess and expertise in understanding and using digital mediums through a cutting-edge, creative and original approach. This is key when talking to the young generation, who are increasingly using digital channels to consume information and make decisions,” said Pooja Seth, regional head of marketing, India and Africa, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

The new campaign will be launched in sync with the admission seasons for ACCA with the objective of making it the preferred alternative for a career in accountancy and finance as well as driving enrollments to the course.

“By leveraging ACCA’s esteemed reputation and our digital marketing expertise, we aim to revitalize their brand presence among the next generation of ambitious professionals. Together, we will foster a vibrant community of exceptional talent, shaping the future of the financial sector with innovation and opportunities,” Hemal Majithia, founder and CEO, Oktobuzz, said.

Oktobuzz plans to primarily use social media and digital publisher platforms to build reach. The agency will also use ad networks to drive action by prospects towards enrollment. Audio, video and social platforms will also be used innovatively to engage with prospective students and the ACCA member community.

Apart from ACCA, some of the major brands for which Oktobuzz manages social media and digital marketing include Citi, Westside, CNBC TV18, CNN News 18, Harper Collins India and Satya Paul among many others.

