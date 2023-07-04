ASICS announces Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador

ASICS has appointed Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador for ASICS India. With this association, ASICS India continues to strengthen its philosophy of ‘sound mind, sound body’ and also build a stronger brand prominence among Indian female fitness enthusiasts. The actor will be seen endorsing the brand’s footwear and women’s sportswear segment.

“Shraddha’s captivating performances and unwavering dedication to fitness perfectly align with our brand ethos. With a strong fan base and influential presence, she is the ideal ambassador to inspire and educate people about the importance of nurturing a healthy mind and body,” Rajat Khurana, managing director, ASICS India and South Asia, said.

The association will also see ASICS India strengthen its market presence with a shared vision to promote a balanced and active lifestyle while ensuring style and comfort are not compromised.

“The growing awareness around the significance of physical and emotional well-being has made it essential for one and all to prioritise their overall health. I firmly believe that a healthy body nurtures a healthy mind, and it has always been my goal to share these values with my fans,” Bollywood celebrity, Shraddha Kapoor, said.

With ever-rising running and health-conscious communities in India, ASICS India aims to become a preferred choice amongst runners and athletes.

