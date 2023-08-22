Asian Paints Royale Glitz launches campaign featuring Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar

Royale Glitz by Asian Paints launches a campaign featuring brand ambassador Deepika Padukone in a glam action girl avatar pushing boundaries. The film features director Karan Johar as a surprise element. The Royale Glitz film showcases brand ambassador Deepika Padukone’s relationship with the Glitz wall.

The ad film opens with an action sequence featuring Deepika, styled and fighting goons in her living room. Amidst the action-packed scene, glass and objects hurtle towards her that she dodges, striking the wall behind with force. The plot takes an intriguing turn as the action sequence unveils its true nature – a scene being filmed for a movie, directed by Karan Johar. Post the shot, Deepika expects Karan to applaud and appreciate her performance, but to her surprise, the walls #StealTheSpotlight. Karan Johar is in awe of the paint’s crack-free performance & is mesmerised by its finish and sheen. Deepika is momentarily surprised but soon she also turns and starts to admire the wall.

The exchange between the wall, Deepika and Karan weaves a narrative. Amidst the décor, the infusion of grandeur and modernity elevates the film, captivating viewers and creating an aspirational appeal to own the product.

“The new commercial for Royale Glitz featuring Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar exudes the essence of an exhilarating action-movie trailer, seamlessly integrating compelling product propositions. Our Royale Glitz range showcases a captivating sheen, coupled with durability and resilience,” Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, said.

Additionally, the paint offers designer shades under Royale Designer Palette. Fashion designer Sabyasachi has created 35 exclusive colours for the designer palette.

