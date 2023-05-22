Asian Paints joins hands with Amazon Ads; launches on-box advertising

Asian Paints has partnered with Amazon Ads to reimagine parcel packaging and enhance the post-delivery customer experience. As per the company, this on-box advertising campaign involves transforming Amazon’s delivery boxes into branded packaging with an experiential component to engage customers.

Additionally, the packaging will feature the branding of Asian Paints’ exterior paint, Ultima Protek featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor.

Commenting on the association, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints said, “I am pleased to announce our pioneering marketing campaign, in partnership with Amazon for our flagship product – Asian Paints Ultima Protek. As an engaging and gratifying experience for consumers, we’ve created innovative boxes that are doorways to winning big for their homes. We’re thrilled for our customers as this not only offers them something uniquely appealing, but also solidifies our relationship with them in an innovative way.”

As an entertaining DIY experience, customers can color the sketch to express their creativity. Using vibrant colours, individuals can infuse their own unique personality into these ‘home’ sketches and create lovely keepsakes. To enter the contest online, customers can share their sketches with hashtags on their social media page. Among all the entries, one lucky winner will receive a home exterior makeover along with other freebies and early bird winners will receive Amazon vouchers.

According to the company, the campaign has gone live in Delhi, Lucknow and Kolkata.

