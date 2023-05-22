scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Asian Paints joins hands with Amazon Ads; launches on-box advertising

The packaging will feature the branding of Asian Paints’ exterior paint along with brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign has gone live in Delhi, Lucknow and Kolkata.
The campaign has gone live in Delhi, Lucknow and Kolkata.

Asian Paints has partnered with Amazon Ads to reimagine parcel packaging and enhance the post-delivery customer experience. As per the company, this on-box advertising campaign involves transforming Amazon’s delivery boxes into branded packaging with an experiential component to engage customers.

Additionally, the packaging will feature the branding of Asian Paints’ exterior paint, Ultima Protek featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor.

Commenting on the association, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints said, “I am pleased to announce our pioneering marketing campaign, in partnership with Amazon for our flagship product – Asian Paints Ultima Protek. As an engaging and gratifying experience for consumers, we’ve created innovative boxes that are doorways to winning big for their homes. We’re thrilled for our customers as this not only offers them something uniquely appealing, but also solidifies our relationship with them in an innovative way.”

Also Read

As an entertaining DIY experience, customers can color the sketch to express their creativity. Using vibrant colours, individuals can infuse their own unique personality into these ‘home’ sketches and create lovely keepsakes. To enter the contest online, customers can share their sketches with hashtags on their social media page. Among all the entries, one lucky winner will receive a home exterior makeover along with other freebies and early bird winners will receive Amazon vouchers.

Also Read

According to the company, the campaign has gone live in Delhi, Lucknow and Kolkata.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-05-2023 at 16:18 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market