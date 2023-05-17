ASCI report highlights EdTech industry’s exemplary self-regulation standards

The Indian EdTech industry has emerged as a role model in self-regulating its advertising practices, according to the recently published Annual Complaints Report 2022-23 by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

The report reveals that the EdTech sector accounted for the least number of complaints, highlighting its commitment to responsible advertising. A record number of 8,951 complaints were made to the ASCI in 2022-23, of which 7,928 were processed. The EdTech industry accounted for the least at just 2.7 percent. The India EdTech Consortium (IEC), operating under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), has played a pivotal role in spearheading these efforts.

It is to note that the IEC, adopting a multi-stakeholder and collaborative approach, has been proactive in self-regulating and resolving challenges faced by the nascent EdTech industry. The consortium has conducted internal meetings and engaged in fruitful discussions with the Consumer Affairs Department, Government of India, and other relevant agencies, providing them with comprehensive information on complaint registration and resolution rates. As a result of the IEC’s visibility and proactive approach, the number of complaints has significantly decreased while achieving a remarkable resolution rate above 95 percent.

To further strengthen consumer protection and ensure accurate advertising practices, the IEC last year conducted a pioneering joint study with the ASCI titled ‘Raising the bar on EdTech advertising.’ The comprehensive survey actively sought feedback from randomly selected students, parents, and industry experts, with a commitment to acting upon the feedback and enhancing the overall learning experience.

According to the study’s findings, 9 out of 10 parents consider ads as important factors in selecting classes or courses for their children’s education. Three-quarters of the ads did not make exaggerated promises or guarantee academic success. The study also revealed that ads significantly influence parents’ decisions when selecting an EdTech platform, with 49% of parents finding ads helpful in making choices.

The IEC leadership expressed their commitment to the industry’s efforts at self-regulation. The EdTech industry has recognized the importance of responsible advertising and consumer trust. Through the collaborative efforts of the India EdTech Consortium, it has been possible to address the challenges faced by the industry effectively. The IEC’s proactive approach, engagement with relevant agencies, and commitment to resolving complaints have yielded positive results. The insights from the joint study with ASCI have provided valuable feedback, and the IEC remains dedicated to incorporating these findings to further enhance transparency, authenticity, and accuracy in our advertising.

