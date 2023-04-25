ASCI bags an award at ICAS Awards; Manisha Kapoor gets re-elected as ICAS vice president

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has won an award at the International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation (ICAS) Awards 2023, along with the re-appointment of Manisha Kapoor as vice president of ICAS.

As per the reports, the award highlights the successful initiatives by the self-regulatory organisation (SRO) and its contribution towards ensuring higher ethical standards in Indian advertising.

The award which ASCI has won is ‘The Inspiration Award – for the best charter commitment initiative of SROs with limited resources’. This award recognises ASCI’s thought leadership initiatives in creating a roadmap for more progressive advertising, through collaborations with multiple stakeholders.

“We are honoured to receive the award and also at the re-election. The reappointment is a validation of the role that ASCI has played on the global platform over the past 35 years. Our association with ICAS is the next step towards taking the best advertising and self-regulation practices across borders, which can help in the development of the advertising sector while safeguarding the interests of consumers. It will also help advance our shared goals and ensure that self-regulation remains an essential part of our industry,” Kapoor said.

As per the information, CEO and secretary general of ASCI, Manisha Kapoor received the award at the ceremony held in Istanbul. The event, which comprised awards and seminars on a global scale, was attended by members of SROs, and officials from around the world.

Additionally, Kapoor also presented the ‘Influencer Marketing – The India Experience and Learnings’ report to the Turkish government and ROK, the Turkish ad self-regulator. Her participation in the panel discussion on ‘Dark Patterns – How Ad Standards Bodies Can Contribute to Fair Designs’ emphasised the role such bodies play in promoting ethical practices.

Recently, ASCI also released a paper on ‘Dark Patterns’ that aimed to spread awareness about misleading digital advertising practices that deceive or manipulate consumers.

