Art-E wins the creative and digital mandate for Hathi Mustard Oil

Art-E Media Tech Pvt. Ltd. has won the creative and digital mandate for Hathi Mustard Oil.

Speaking on the new mandate, Amit Dhawan, partner & CEO at Art-E said, “We are looking forward to starting this new partnership with one of the industry’s stalwarts. With the legacy and goodwill of Hathi and the energetic and bright team at Art-E, we look to creating a stronger and more impactful creative brand voice.”

As per the agency, the mandate is won after a multi-agency pitch by the agency’s Delhi branch.

Additionally, the agency would be responsible for enhancing Hathi Mustard Oil’s digital presence by formulating and executing social media strategies, cross-medium communication strategies, and influencer marketing strategies to increase brand visibility.

Raghav Bhagat, president, Hathi Mustard Oil said, “Hathi Mustard Oil has been one of the pioneers of the oil industry and this new partnership with Art-E will give us the needed support to take our brand to the new generation. We hope to create some outstanding campaigns together that will help reshape the brand image of Hathi Mustard Oil and take it to greater heights in the coming future.”

