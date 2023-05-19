scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Art-E wins the creative and digital mandate for Hathi Mustard Oil

As per the agency, the mandate is won after a multi-agency pitch by the agency’s Delhi branch

Written by BrandWagon Online
The agency would be responsible for enhancing Hathi Mustard Oil’s digital presence
The agency would be responsible for enhancing Hathi Mustard Oil’s digital presence

Art-E Media Tech Pvt. Ltd. has won the creative and digital mandate for Hathi Mustard Oil.

Speaking on the new mandate, Amit Dhawan, partner & CEO at Art-E said, “We are looking forward to starting this new partnership with one of the industry’s stalwarts. With the legacy and goodwill of Hathi and the energetic and bright team at Art-E, we look to creating a stronger and more impactful creative brand voice.”

As per the agency, the mandate is won after a multi-agency pitch by the agency’s Delhi branch.

Also Read

Additionally, the agency would be responsible for enhancing Hathi Mustard Oil’s digital presence by formulating and executing social media strategies, cross-medium communication strategies, and influencer marketing strategies to increase brand visibility.

Also Read

Raghav Bhagat, president, Hathi Mustard Oil said, “Hathi Mustard Oil has been one of the pioneers of the oil industry and this new partnership with Art-E will give us the needed support to take our brand to the new generation. We hope to create some outstanding campaigns together that will help reshape the brand image of Hathi Mustard Oil and take it to greater heights in the coming future.”

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-05-2023 at 13:06 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market