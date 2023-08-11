Arrow launches campaign featuring brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan

Arrow has unveiled a campaign, conceptualised by WYP, a Wondrlab company. The campaign stems from the insight that in the mind of the Indian male, Arrow has been seen as being one for special occasions in life.

“Arrow has always looked at creating work that pushes boundaries. So have we. That’s why for ‘Every special occasion deserves an Arrow’, we wanted to focus on an occasion that Hrithik would truly mark a day of celebration for him,” Amit Akali, co-founder and CCO, Wondrlab said.

The film shows Hrithik Roshan on a film set getting ready for a special occasion dressed in Arrow. Once he walks on the shoot floor, instead of acting in front of the camera, he goes and sits in the director’s chair and reveals his special occasion to the world.

The first film of the campaign showcases Hrithik as a director, where he chooses to wear Arrow for his special occasion while the second ad film features three versions of Hrithik shedding light on all the special occasions that deserve Arrow.

Also Read Bobby Pawar steps down as chairman and CCO of Havas India

“I love how Arrow celebrates every special occasion in our lives with its versatile collection of menswear. I am thrilled to be a part of the new Arrow Campaign, in which I celebrate my milestone moment. From 25 years of being in front of the camera, I have stepped behind it for the Arrow campaign,” actor Hrithik Roshan, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook