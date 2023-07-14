scorecardresearch
Arrcus brings its networking solution ACE in India

Arrcus networking solution, ACE can be cost effectively be deployed to aid companies across verticals including the edge, core, and multi-cloud environments.

Written by BrandWagon Online
The new launch aims to empower organisations across India to unlock the full potential of digital India, says company
Arrcus, a networking software company, has announced the availability of its ACE routing and switching solutions in India. As per the company, routing and switching solutions will bring a combination of scale and performance with economics to network operators and enterprise customers. 

The traditional legacy routing and switching solutions in India are a huge bottleneck because of their rigid architectures and high cost. Recognising this challenge, the company claims to offer a modern network architecture that can cost-effectively be deployed across various use cases, including the edge, core, and multi-cloud environments. 

Talking about the launch, Shekar Ayyar, chairman and CEO, Arrcus said, “We are looking forward to introducing our ACE platform as well as our flagship ArcOS network  operating system to India. We understand the challenges and opportunities this market presents and are  pleased to offer a solution that saves substantial cost without any compromises on  performance for data centre switching, 5G routing, and multi – cloud networking.”

Moreover, the routing and switching can be deployed on white box hardware from multiple  manufacturers, freeing customers from vendor lock-in. While ArcOS provides capabilities, including support for 400G ethernet speeds, distributed AI workloads, hybrid  cloud environments, advanced traffic engineering, and API-first architectures. 

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 16:39 IST

