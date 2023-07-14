Arrcus brings its networking solution ACE in India

Arrcus, a networking software company, has announced the availability of its ACE routing and switching solutions in India. As per the company, routing and switching solutions will bring a combination of scale and performance with economics to network operators and enterprise customers.

The traditional legacy routing and switching solutions in India are a huge bottleneck because of their rigid architectures and high cost. Recognising this challenge, the company claims to offer a modern network architecture that can cost-effectively be deployed across various use cases, including the edge, core, and multi-cloud environments.

Talking about the launch, Shekar Ayyar, chairman and CEO, Arrcus said, “We are looking forward to introducing our ACE platform as well as our flagship ArcOS network operating system to India. We understand the challenges and opportunities this market presents and are pleased to offer a solution that saves substantial cost without any compromises on performance for data centre switching, 5G routing, and multi – cloud networking.”

Moreover, the routing and switching can be deployed on white box hardware from multiple manufacturers, freeing customers from vendor lock-in. While ArcOS provides capabilities, including support for 400G ethernet speeds, distributed AI workloads, hybrid cloud environments, advanced traffic engineering, and API-first architectures.

