ARM Worldwide bags the digital marketing mandate of MTV Nishedh

ARM Worldwide has bagged the creative and digital marketing mandate for MTV Staying Alive Foundation in collaboration with Viacom18 – ‘MTV Nishedh’, a social and behavioural change campaign that uses storytelling as a format to create content for young people.

MTV Nishedh aims to raise awareness and drive behavioural change around issues pertaining to sexual reproductive health, medical abortion, modern contraception, and tuberculosis. As a part of mandate, #ARM Worldwide will be responsible for scaling the brand’s digital presence and constructing strategies and narratives to build on newer audiences.

Talking about the mandate, Manas Gulati, CEO and co-founder, #ARM Worldwide said, “What started as a stint to promote and amplify MTV Nishedh season 2 on social media is now a full-scale partnership we all are really proud of. Today, the youth is no longer bound by societal conditioning, they have the fire to question topics disapproved of by society or viewed as ‘stigmatising’. Through our digital strategy and communication we seek to create that learning and awareness, guised in relatable content to encourage and facilitate open discussion and change for young people.”

The highlights of the year-long association will be to gain insights and learnings about attitudes and behaviours of the youth in Northern India around sexual reproductive health, contraception and family planning and shift it towards a positive and healthier explanation through digital content and storytelling.

“We’re excited about our continued and evolving work with #ARM Worldwide to harness the power of edutainment and leverage the booming reach of digital channels. By challenging health-related stereotypes and promoting gender equality, we can inspire young minds to become agents of change, so they make better decisions for themselves,” Akriti Saronwala, country manager, MTV Staying Alive Foundation added.

Furthermore, the organisation will strive towards building the brand as a ‘SAFE SPACE’ for having conversations around taboo topics like sex, abortion, unplanned pregnancy, relationships and family planning and as a reliable, ‘hub of information’ for anything related to these issues.

