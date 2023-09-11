Arechar Nutra launches campaign #BeautyBeyondBeauty

Arechar Nutra launches its initiative to celebrate the lives of real women with its #BeautyBeyondBeauty campaign.

The initiative seeks to shine a spotlight on the achievements of real women who are making a positive impact in the communities and beyond. While Arechar Nutra remains dedicated to providing health and wellness products, the campaign showcases the brand’s commitment to social responsibility and empowerment.

BeautyBeyondBeauty campaign video features Mani Luthra, a woman who cares for over 200 stray animals and birds every day.

“Our #BeautyBeyondBeauty campaign is about recognising and celebrating the inner beauty and strength of women who inspire us all. It’s not just about being a social brand; it’s about promoting genuine goodness. We believe that beauty transcends appearances, and these extraordinary women exemplify that belief,” Ruchika Rajbans, founder, Arechar Nutra, said.

Also Read How esports benefit as pay-to-win struggle to find a way to survive

Through #BeautyBeyondBeauty, the company aims to encourage and uplift women everywhere, reminding them that their impact goes far beyond their physical beauty.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook