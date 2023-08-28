scorecardresearch
Archies unveils Rakshabandhan campaign Alwaysthere

The campaign is the recognition that the connection between brothers and sisters is unlike any other

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign spotlights the moments of love, compassion, and understanding
The campaign spotlights the moments of love, compassion, and understanding

Archies has launched its latest brand campaign “Alwaysthere” for Rakshabandhan. The campaign encapsulates the bond between siblings, emphasising the love that perseveres through the ups and downs of their relationship.

According to the company, the campaign is the recognition that the connection between brothers and sisters is unlike any other. Instead of focusing on the fights and disagreements, the campaign spotlights the moments of love, compassion, and understanding that define this unique relationship.

Talking about the campaign, Varun Moolchandani, executive director, Archies, said, “We are happy to launch the ‘Alwaysthere’ campaign, which resonates with the emotions and memories shared between siblings. The campaign captures that essence perfectly.”

The video showcases a brother realising the significance of Rakshabandhan and wanting to do something special for his sister. He contemplates what to give her, Archies’ brand mascot, AMA. Moreover, the video captures the sentiment of the 90s generation, where gestures like repairing a cherished old doll or giving a heartfelt card were cherished.

First published on: 28-08-2023 at 14:28 IST

