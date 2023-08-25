Aqualogica crosses Rs 12.5 crore monthly revenue in 18 months of inception

Aqualogica, a hydration-based skin care brand from the house of Honasa Consumer with the flagship brand Mamaearth, has announced that it has crossed Rs 12.5 crore monthly revenue in 18 months.

Aqualogica is a digital-first brand catering to the requirements of Indian skin and tropical weather. Moreover, the brand focuses on consumer centricity and customisation for Indian skin with its products.

Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer said, “The launch of Aqualogica is an extension of our philosophy of building brands with products that solve personal care concerns of millennials. Honasa Consumer has attained expertise in building brands with a digital-first approach as this allows us to tell our story and connect with consumers directly.”

Moreover, the brand is expanding beyond the 6 ranges and 50 SKU’s, along with further strengthening its online presence and expanding its offline network as well.

