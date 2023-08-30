scorecardresearch
Apollo Tyres celebrates the spirit of Raksha Bandhan with a short film

The film encapsulates how the festival resonates with people from all walks of life, reaffirming the belief that the spirit of protection knows no boundaries.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Apollo Tyres has unveiled a short film that captures the essence of Raksha Bandhan,’Raksha Bandhan is for everyone, Even Those Who Play the Part.” The film narrates a story that goes beyond the conventional notion of the festival. While Raksha Bandhan is widely known for celebrating the special connection between brothers and sisters, this film explores the meaning it holds for everyone, even those who seemingly play peripheral roles in our lives.

In the film, a young girl embarks on her journey home on Raksha Bandhan day. However, her path takes an unexpected turn when she finds herself pursued by a truck, leaving her feeling uneasy. As fate would have it, her car suddenly breaks down, leaving her stranded in an isolated area along the highway. To her astonishment, the very truck driver she had apprehended as a potential threat emerges as her unexpected savior. Through their shared experiences and mutual support, they come to realize that the spirit of Raksha Bandhan transcends traditional boundaries, encompassing all who embody its essence.

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 18:31 IST

