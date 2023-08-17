APL Apollo appoints Charu Malhotra as chief brand officer

The Board of Directors of APL Apollo, a steel tubes manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Charu Malhotra as the chief brand officer. Malhotra will be responsible for steering the brand’s purpose and ensuring unified communication that aligns with the business objectives across APL Apollo.

With an experience of over two decades, Malhotra has consistently built brands and businesses through consumer and market insights, strategic thinking and an ability to translate brand values consistently across different categories in an aspirational way.

Talking about the appointment, Sanjay Gupta, chairman and managing director, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd said, “We are happy to have Charu Malhotra join our team as chief brand officer. Her reputation as a visionary in brand development precedes her, and we are excited to leverage her insights to shape a compelling narrative that resonates with our clients, stakeholders and industry at large. I am confident that with her strategic thinking and creative finesse we are well positioned to unlock fresh opportunities and redefine our brand’s impact in the building material industry.”

Malhotra’s last stint was with Hindware limited as VP and head of marketing where she played a pivotal role in leading brand transformation.

“I am honoured and enthusiastic to be part of APL Apollo as the chief brand officer. This role resonates with my passion to steer change through strategic marketing and communication to various stakeholders,” Malhotra added.

