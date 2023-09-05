scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

AnyMind Group appoints Riddhi Gupta as the lead of its Gaming vertical

Prior to this, Gupta led the gaming vertical at VerSe(Dailyhunt and Josh).

Written by BrandWagon Online
AnyMind Group entered the Indian market through the acquisition of POKKT, a leading mobile advertising platform in 2020.
AnyMind Group entered the Indian market through the acquisition of POKKT, a leading mobile advertising platform in 2020.

AnyMind Group, a martech company providing digital marketing, influencer marketing, publisher monetisation, and creator monetisation solutions has announced the appointment of Riddhi Gupta as the lead of its Gaming Vertical. Leveraging over 12 years of expertise spanning the digital, television, and radio sectors, Gupta will be spearheading the company’s gaming vertical with an aim to inject a novel perspective into its operations.

Having worked across multiple media networks in India, the company claims her to be an expert at maximising revenues and servicing fantasy and RMG brands. Gupta has worked along with betting brands with a broad mandate of optimisation through key strategic, cross-functional initiatives to drive end-to-end performance.

Speaking on the announcement, Rubeena Singh, country manager – India and MENA of AnyMind Group said, “India is the world’s largest mobile gaming market in terms of App downloads and has successfully produced gaming unicorns like Games24x7, Dream11, MPL etc. We believe there are great synergies between these brands and the services AnyMind India offers. Riddhi’s expertise and passion for gaming align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional marketing experiences to these brands. ”

Also Read

On her appointment, Gupta stated, “I am thrilled to join the team and lead the Gaming Vertical. I am excited and looking forward to working with the talented team of AnyMind Group and addressing the needs of these brands by providing them with end to end solutions on mobile and social platforms.”

Also Read

AnyMind Group entered the Indian market through the acquisition of POKKT, a leading mobile advertising platform in 2020. By 2023, the company claims to have achieved a significant milestone by going public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market, marking its commitment to sustained global growth.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Gaming

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 11:49 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS