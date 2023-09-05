AnyMind Group appoints Riddhi Gupta as the lead of its Gaming vertical

AnyMind Group, a martech company providing digital marketing, influencer marketing, publisher monetisation, and creator monetisation solutions has announced the appointment of Riddhi Gupta as the lead of its Gaming Vertical. Leveraging over 12 years of expertise spanning the digital, television, and radio sectors, Gupta will be spearheading the company’s gaming vertical with an aim to inject a novel perspective into its operations.

Having worked across multiple media networks in India, the company claims her to be an expert at maximising revenues and servicing fantasy and RMG brands. Gupta has worked along with betting brands with a broad mandate of optimisation through key strategic, cross-functional initiatives to drive end-to-end performance.

Speaking on the announcement, Rubeena Singh, country manager – India and MENA of AnyMind Group said, “India is the world’s largest mobile gaming market in terms of App downloads and has successfully produced gaming unicorns like Games24x7, Dream11, MPL etc. We believe there are great synergies between these brands and the services AnyMind India offers. Riddhi’s expertise and passion for gaming align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional marketing experiences to these brands. ”

On her appointment, Gupta stated, “I am thrilled to join the team and lead the Gaming Vertical. I am excited and looking forward to working with the talented team of AnyMind Group and addressing the needs of these brands by providing them with end to end solutions on mobile and social platforms.”

AnyMind Group entered the Indian market through the acquisition of POKKT, a leading mobile advertising platform in 2020. By 2023, the company claims to have achieved a significant milestone by going public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market, marking its commitment to sustained global growth.

