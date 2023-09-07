Anupam Rasayan India appoints Gopal Agrawal as chief executive officer

Anupam Rasayan India, a company engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of speciality chemicals in India, appoints Gopal Agrawal as chief executive officer (CEO), effective September 11, 2023.

“With Gopal’s extensive experience and a proven track record in the financial and industrial sectors, we are confident that his leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping our strategic direction as we embark on an exciting journey of growth and innovation,” Anand Desai, managing director, Anupam Rasayan, said.

Agrawal is a qualified Chartered Accountant with approximately 22 years of experience. He has worked extensively on M&A, partnering with investment bankers across Japan, Europe, the UK and the US and is a highly regarded banker in the India-Japan corridor. His core specialisation among others has been around industrial and manufacturing in general.

Also Read

Agrawal was the MD and head of the investment banking business at Edelweiss. Differentiated by deep domain expertise, innovative structuring solutions and expertise across sectors and geographies. He was responsible for devising and executing the growth strategies, capitalisation and restructuring for Indian corporates and MNCs globally and was a member of the core management committee of the Edelweiss Group. Before joining Edelweiss, Agrawal was a partner at Singhi Advisors. Prior to that, he worked with Ernst & Young and Mahajan & Aibara.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook