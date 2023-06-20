Animeta onboards gaming and food creators to strengthen its creator portfolio

Animeta, the AI-powered creator tech company has announced the addition of several creators to its platform. It has ventured into the gaming category with social media gaming led creators including ‘Assassins Army’, ‘PVS Gaming’, ‘X Mania’ and food creator ‘Grandpa Kitchen’. As per the company, these creators are known for their content in the gaming, food, and entertainment sectors, and will strengthen Animeta’s creator portfolio.

Additionally, Animeta has further strengthened its position with creators across more than 10 categories.

Talking about the signing of new creators, Devdatta Potnis, CEO, Animeta, said, “Together with our creators, we are writing a new chapter in the digital content revolution and are very happy to have these popular creators aboard. Within our organisation, we are crafting a range of AI-powered solutions intended to ignite innovation and inspire novel creative endeavors.”

Among the creators joining Animeta are Nayan Shelke, creator of Assassins Army, Dr. Hari Raman, creator of PVS gaming and Hemant Vyas, creator of X Mania. On the food front, Animeta has onboarded Grandpa Kitchen, a channel dedicated to cooking food.

Other creators recently onboarded include Sarpmitra Akash Jadhav- Wildlife, Basant Jangra-Comedy, Plus Drive -Auto, Sobit Tamang- Music, Rekha Singh- Beauty, Pandu Gang- Entertainment.

“Our creators gain access to a dedicated team that offers consistent publishing assistance and expert guidance in optimizing their content for optimal reach and impact,” Potnis added.

The company believes that with this partnership, creators will gain access to a comprehensive suite of AI powered tools, services and support, including media, branding, strategy, financial assistance, and content development.

Moreover, the company is focused on key 16 content categories which make up over 80% of social media viewership.

